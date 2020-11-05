Ex-Dividend Date Insight: United States Steel

On October 29, 2020, United States Steel (NYSE: X) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on December 10, 2020. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. United States Steel, which has a current dividend payout of $0.01, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for November 6, 2020. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.43% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding United States Steel's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, United States Steel has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on November 12, 2019 the company's payout sat at $0.05, which has since decreased by $0.04. United States Steel's dividend yield last year was 1.67%, which has since declined by 1.24%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about United States Steel click here.