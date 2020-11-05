Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Understanding Rush Enterprises's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2020 10:17am   Comments
Share:

On October 21, 2020, Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHA) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on December 10, 2020. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Rush Enterprises has an ex-dividend date planned for November 6, 2020. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.14. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.55% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Rush Enterprises's Dividend History

Over the past year, Rush Enterprises has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on November 7, 2019 the company's payout was $0.13, which has since grown by $0.01. Similarly, Rush Enterprises's dividend yield in last year was 1.21%, which has since grown by 0.34%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Rush Enterprises's previous dividends.

 

Related Articles (RUSHA)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Rush Enterprises Crushes Q3 Sales And Earnings Projections
Rush Enterprises: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com