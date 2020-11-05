Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHB) declared a dividend payable on December 10, 2020 to its shareholders as of October 21, 2020. It was also announced that shareholders of Rush Enterprises's stock as of November 9, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Rush Enterprises has an ex-dividend date planned for November 6, 2020. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.14. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.71% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Rush Enterprises's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Rush Enterprises has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on November 7, 2019 the company's payout was $0.13, which has since grown by $0.01. Similarly, Rush Enterprises's dividend yield in last year was 1.21%, which has since grown by 0.5%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Rush Enterprises click here.