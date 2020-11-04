Understanding JB Hunt Transport Servs's Ex-Dividend Date

On October 22, 2020, JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ: JBHT) declared a dividend payable on November 20, 2020 to its shareholders. JB Hunt Transport Servs also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before November 6, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for JB Hunt Transport Servs is set for November 5, 2020. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.27, equating to a dividend yield of 0.86% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

JB Hunt Transport Servs's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, JB Hunt Transport Servs has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on November 7, 2019 the company's payout was $0.26, which has since grown by $0.01. JB Hunt Transport Servs's dividend yield last year was 0.94%, which has since decreased by 0.08%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

