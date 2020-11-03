Analyzing WSFS Financial's Ex-Dividend Date

On October 22, 2020, WSFS Financial (NASDAQ: WSFS) declared a dividend payable on November 19, 2020 to its shareholders. WSFS Financial also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before November 5, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. WSFS Financial, whose current dividend payout is $0.12, has an ex-dividend date set at November 4, 2020. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 1.58% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding WSFS Financial's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, WSFS Financial has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and an overall upward trend regarding its yields. Last year on November 6, 2019 the company's payout was $0.12, which has returned to its value today. WSFS Financial's dividend yield last year was 1.09%, which has since grown by 0.49%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

