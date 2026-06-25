WidePoint Stock Jumps As Huge DHS Contract Sparks Investor Excitement

DHS Contract Win

The 10-year IDIQ contract has a ceiling value of about $3.1 billion and includes a one-year base period and nine one-year option periods. The ordering period begins June 25, 2026.

Under the award, WidePoint will provide and manage an integrated portfolio of solutions. The solutions support lifecycle management, connectivity, security and operational needs across DHS components.

The contract also enables device security, AI-driven data intelligence and mission-tailored networking solutions.

Federal Growth Platform

WidePoint said its FedRAMP-certified ITMS Command Center will serve as the central hub across the DHS portfolio. The platform will support monitoring, orchestration, and reporting.

The company expects continued growth in managed services and support capabilities for DHS agencies.

The DHS win follows WidePoint’s selection as a prime contract awardee on NASA’s SEWP VI contract, a government-wide acquisition vehicle with a $60 billion total procurement ceiling.

Management Commentary

CEO Jin Kang called the DHS award "a major strategic milestone" and said it creates "a durable and expandable pathway" for WidePoint to deliver mission-critical communications-related capabilities at scale across the federal government.

WidePoint provides secure mobility management, identity and access management, telecom management, cloud security, analytics, and managed IT services for government and enterprise customers.

How WidePoint Ranks On Momentum And Market Signals

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for WidePoint, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 99.3) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: WidePoint’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong momentum-driven story, indicating robust investor interest and potential for continued growth.

WYY Stock Jumps In Premarket Trading

WYY Stock Price Activity: WidePoint shares are up 26.22% and trading at $22.24 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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