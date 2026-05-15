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14-11-2023. The latest Aircraft by Boeing. Newly Made Aircraft Boeing named as Boeing 777X its a new variant with variable wingtips. aircraft demonstrating above Dubai.
May 15, 2026 9:44 PM 3 min read

Trump Says China's 'Big, Beautiful' Boeing Jet Orders Could Rise Up To 750 If 'They Do A Good Job'

Boeing and GE Aerospace did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s requests for comment.

Boeing Reopens Door To China

Boeing’s shares had dropped nearly 4% on Thursday after Trump told Fox News Channel that China had agreed to buy 200 jets, which was well below analysts’ expectations. They closed down about 3.8% on Friday, ​while GE Aerospace shares fell 3.4%.

If finalized, the order would represent Boeing's first major Chinese aircraft deal since Beijing sharply curtailed purchases amid years of U.S.-China trade friction. The last major Boeing order from China dates back to 2017.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg and GE Aerospace boss Larry Culp were among the group of American executives who accompanied Trump to ​China this week, in a bid to ink new business deals and resolve disputes.

Trump told Fox News on Friday that China’s package includes Boeing's 777 and 737 aircraft models.

“He (Xi Jinping) committed to 200 Boeings, big ones, 777s, and 737s, and a lot of big, big ones, big, beautiful Boeing planes,” Trump said.

Airbus Pressure Mounts

The deal would help Boeing regain ground in China, where rival Airbus SE (OTC:EADSY) (OTC:EADSF) has significantly expanded its market share in recent years.

The U.S.–China tariff dispute escalated sharply during Trump's first term, prompting Beijing to halt Boeing deliveries and restrict new aircraft orders over the subsequent years. Chinese airlines were ordered to seek approval for Boeing deliveries and ended up shifting more toward Airbus during that period.

Still, concerns remain around U.S. export restrictions and after-sales support for Boeing aircraft, industry observers told Reuters.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Rankings, Boeing’s stock shows strong momentum but weak value metrics, while the stock's price trend remains positive short- and long-term despite medium-term weakness.

Image via Shutterstock

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