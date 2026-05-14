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Irving, Texas, USA - March 20, 2022: Closeup of Boeing sign on the building in Irving, Texas, USA. The Boeing Company is an American multinational corporation.
May 14, 2026 8:38 AM 3 min read

Boeing Stock Gains As Scott Bessent Hints At 'Large' Orders From China Amid Trump-Xi Meeting— 'We're Going To See...'

"I think we're going to see the large Boeing orders," Bessent told CNBC on Thursday.

Boeing did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comments.

Bessent also revealed that U.S. and Chinese officials have discussed the creation of a “Board of Trade” to oversee bilateral trade and a separate “Board of Investment” for non-sensitive area investments. The new investment board will review Chinese plans to ensure they do not fall under the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which Bessent chairs.

China Paused Boeing Orders Amid Tariff Row

While the move was part of China's retaliation strategy, analysts had suggested that its domestic aircraft maker Comac might struggle to fill the gap due to limited production capacity.

Boeing Eyes Major China Deal

Ortberg also joined President Trump’s delegation of CEOs who arrived in Beijing on Wednesday evening.

Benzinga's Edge Rankings place Boeing in the 65th percentile for quality and the 25th percentile for value, reflecting its mixed performance in both areas. Benzinga’s screener allows you to compare BA’s performance with its peers.  

BA Price Action: On a year-to-date basis, Boeing stock climbed 5.63%, as per Benzinga Pro. On Thursday, it rose 1.53% to close at $240.60.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

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