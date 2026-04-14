What's Going On With Lockheed Martin Stock Tuesday?

The Nasdaq is up 1.55% while the S&P 500 has gained 1.09%, a backdrop that makes LMT’s pullback look more like a defensive lag than a market-wide risk-off move.

The Catalyst

With the major indexes pushing higher, traders are treating defense as a relative “funding source” today while money flows into stronger-performing groups. That rotation can pressure steady, mega-cap names even when the longer-term chart still looks constructive.

Market breadth is supportive (8 sectors advancing vs. 3 declining, with a 2.7 advance/decline ratio), and leadership is coming from Consumer Discretionary (+2.30%) and Communication Services (+1.51%). In that kind of tape, slower-moving industrial/defense exposure often underperforms even if it isn’t breaking down technically.

Pentagon Contract

Separately, the Pentagon on Tuesday awarded Lockheed Martin a 10-year, sole-source contract worth up to $1.9 billion to continue the C-130J Maintenance and Aircrew Training System program.

The agreement supports training, logistics, and engineering services for U.S. military aircrews and maintainers. It also expands coverage to the U.S. Navy Reserve and U.S. Coast Guard.

Boosts Venture Capital Fund Capacity

Lockheed Martin is also expanding its venture capital fund, Lockheed Martin Ventures, to $1 billion from $400 million, a 250% increase and its largest boost since 2007.

The company said the added capital will support development of critical national security technologies, including AI, quantum computing, and advanced materials, and help accelerate their transition into the Defense Industrial Base.

The fund has invested over $500 million in more than 120 companies, with over 60 becoming suppliers.

Technical Analysis

Lockheed is sitting in the upper half of its 52-week range ($410.11 low to $692.00 high), which keeps the bigger-picture uptrend in view even as the stock cools off from its March peak. It’s trading 2.1% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 7% above its 100-day SMA, a mix that points to short-term pressure while the intermediate trend still leans upward.

The moving average setup is sending mixed signals: the 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA (a bearish near-term alignment), but the golden cross from October 2025 (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) still argues the longer-term trend hasn’t been fully derailed. That combination often translates into “pullback within an uptrend” behavior, where rallies need to reclaim shorter-term averages to regain traction.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is below its signal line, and the histogram is negative, which leans toward fading upside momentum rather than fresh accumulation. In everyday terms, MACD being under its signal line means recent price action is losing steam versus its prior pace.

Key Resistance : $638.00 — a level where rebounds have recently struggled to push through.

: $638.00 — a level where rebounds have recently struggled to push through. Key Support: $594.00 — an area where buyers have tended to show up on pullbacks.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Lockheed Martin is set to report earnings on April 23, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $6.72 (Down from $7.28 YoY)

: $6.72 (Down from $7.28 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $18.29 Billion (Up from $17.96 Billion YoY)

: $18.29 Billion (Up from $17.96 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 28.8x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $617.75. Recent analyst moves include:

Jefferies : Hold (Raises Target to $640.00) (April 7)

: Hold (Raises Target to $640.00) (April 7) Citigroup : Neutral (Raises Target to $675.00) (April 2)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $675.00) (April 2) Wells Fargo: Initiated with Equal-Weight (Target $650.00) (April 1)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Lockheed Martin, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Lockheed Martin’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a quality-and-momentum-led profile with a weaker value backdrop. That mix often works best when the chart holds support near $594.00, and buyers can reclaim the $638.00 area to reassert the uptrend.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because LMT carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

LMT Stock Price Activity: Lockheed Martin shares were down 1.46% at $617.20 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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