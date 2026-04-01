Program Scope And Capabilities

AeroVironment has been selected by the U.S. Navy to compete for delivery orders under a Contractor-Owned, Contractor-Operated (COCO) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) services program.

The award supports the Navy’s effort to expand ISR capabilities, with AeroVironment providing autonomous platforms, multi-sensor integration, and intelligence services.

The company will deploy its JUMP 20-X VTOL uncrewed aircraft system, offering over 13 hours of flight time, a 115-mile range, 30-pound payload capacity, and flexible payload configurations.

The system enables autonomous operations and simplifies deployment by removing launch and recovery equipment.

Leadership Commentary

AeroVironment has previously supported ISR missions for U.S. and allied naval forces.

“We are honored to be selected as a partner to help the U.S. Navy expand its ISR services and enhance mission-critical awareness for warfighters around the globe,” said Shane Hastings, Vice President of Medium Uncrewed Systems at AV.

“This is a win for AV and a win for the US Navy,” Hastings added.

Technical Analysis

AeroVironment is trading 9.7% below its 20-day SMA and 29.9% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend pointed down even after Wednesday’s bounce.

Shares are up 54.00% over the past 12 months, but the stock is currently positioned closer to its 52-week low ($102.25) than its 52-week high ($417.86).

RSI is at 32.93, in neutral territory but close to oversold conditions, where selling pressure can start to exhaust. MACD is at -17.3833 and remains below its signal line at -16.3236, a bearish setup that suggests rallies may still face overhead pressure.

RSI in the 30–50 range, combined with bearish MACD, suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $202.50

: $202.50 Key Support: $159.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the June 23, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.50 (Down from $1.61 YoY)

: $1.50 (Down from $1.61 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $563.96 million (Up from $275.05 million YoY)

: $563.96 million (Up from $275.05 million YoY) Valuation: P/E ratio not provided

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $305.32. Recent analyst moves include:

Raymond James : Upgraded to Market Perform (Mar. 23)

: Upgraded to Market Perform (Mar. 23) Jefferies : Buy (Lowers Target to $305.00) (Mar. 12)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $305.00) (Mar. 12) Canaccord Genuity: Buy (Lowers Target to $300.00) (Mar. 12)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for AeroVironment, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Weak (Score: 24.13) — The stock’s trend strength is lagging, which fits with the price sitting well below key moving averages.

The Verdict: AeroVironment’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-challenged setup, even as the stock reacts positively to a Navy ISR services headline. For longer-term bulls, the key question is whether price can reclaim the $202.50 area and start rebuilding trend strength, or whether it drifts back toward the $159.50 support zone.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because AVAV carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

AVAV Price Action: AeroVironment shares were up 2.24% at $187.14 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock