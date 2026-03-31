Contract Award And Funding

The company secured the IDIQ contract and received an initial $2 million to accelerate the design of a large-aperture optical payload for Earth observation and space domain awareness.

The program, issued by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, targets capabilities beyond BlackSky’s current Gen-2 and Gen-3 systems.

Technology And Strategic Impact

The initiative will focus on advancing optical imaging and enabling high-frequency Earth monitoring and tracking across multiple orbital environments.

The satellites are expected to function as data processing hubs and support AI-enabled communications, with compatibility across current and future launch vehicles.

“This award validates and leverages our investments in leap ahead space technologies that feature next generation space architectures as part of our long-term constellation roadmap,” said Brian O’Toole, BlackSky

Seven-Figure Contract Extension

Recently, BlackSky signed a seven-figure assured extension contract with an international customer to provide continued access to the company’s dual-generation, tip-and-cue architecture.

The agreement follows strong performance during early access programs for the company’s Gen-3 capabilities and reflects a transition to a larger annual subscription.

Technical Analysis

The stock is trading 3.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but is 0.9% above its 50-day SMA, indicating some short-term volatility.

Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by 209.06%, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows, suggesting a strong upward trend.

The RSI is at 42.71, which is considered neutral territory, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.6147, below its signal line at 0.8641, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $25.00

: $25.00 Key Support: $19.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

BlackSky is slated to provide its next financial update on May 7, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 39 cents (Up from Loss of 42 cents YoY)

: Loss of 39 cents (Up from Loss of 42 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $27.69 million (Down from $29.54 million YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $22.47. Recent analyst moves include:

Canaccord Genuity : Buy (Lowers Target to $26.00) (Feb. 27)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $26.00) (Feb. 27) HC Wainwright & Co. : Buy (Maintains Target to $42.00) (Feb. 27)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $42.00) (Feb. 27) Jefferies: Initiated with Buy (Target $23.00) (Dec. 22, 2025)

BKSY Stock Price Activity: BlackSky Technology shares were up 10.18% at $24.14 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Andrei Armiagov via Shutterstock