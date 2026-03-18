Palladyne AI’s subsidiary GuideTech has secured a U.S. Navy contract to develop a near-hypersonic, air-launched missile, marking a strategic milestone for the company.

The Air-Launched Rapid Response Missile (ALRRM) will deliver speeds above Mach 4 and ranges beyond 350 nautical miles at a lower cost than existing hypersonic systems.

Management said the program aligns with U.S. defense priorities for affordable, high-performance strike capabilities.

With a 150 lb payload and advanced ramjet propulsion, the system aims to create a new class of cost-effective, long-range weapons for modern fighter aircraft.

Technical Analysis

PDYN is trading 5.1% above its 20-day SMA and 20.5% above its 100-day SMA, signaling that the intermediate trend remains constructive even after recent volatility. Over the past 12 months, shares have been down 9.97%, and the stock is closer to the middle of its 52-week range than to the extremes.

RSI is at 47.23, which keeps momentum in neutral territory rather than stretched. MACD is at 0.0772 and remains below the signal line at 0.2346 (histogram -0.1573), pointing to bearish momentum pressure under the surface. With RSI below 50 and MACD bearish, the combined read is mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $8.00

: $8.00 Key Support: $6.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 6, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 14 cents (Down from 55 cents YoY)

: Loss of 14 cents (Down from 55 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $5.24 million (Up from $1.71 million YoY)

: $5.24 million (Up from $1.71 million YoY) Valuation: P/E of 28.2x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $11.50. Recent analyst moves include:

Jefferies: Hold (Raises Target to $8.00) (Mar. 10)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Palladyne AI, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Weak (Score: 20.91) — The stock’s momentum profile screens poorly versus the broader market, even with today’s premarket pop.

The Verdict: Palladyne AI’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-challenged setup, suggesting the stock’s longer-term trend strength hasn’t translated into consistent relative performance. Traders typically look for follow-through above nearby resistance to confirm that the catalyst is shifting the broader momentum picture.

PDYN Price Action: Palladyne AI shares were up 0.36% at $6.79 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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