Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has committed to a significant increase in munitions production, following a meeting with former President Donald Trump and other defense industry leaders.

On Friday, Lockheed Martin announced that it has agreed to quadruple its munitions production, attributing the decision to Trump’s leadership. The company initiated the expansion several months ago, in collaboration with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Deputy Secretary Stephen Feinberg.

The announcement was made via an X post highlighting President Trump's Truth Social post, in which he praised the CEOs of major defense manufacturing companies for their commitment to increasing the production of “Exquisite Class” weaponry.

Trump also revealed that the expansion had already commenced three months before the meeting, with production facilities for these weapons already underway.

In a separate post, the defense and aerospace manufacturer reiterated its commitment to enhancing the U.S. military’s capabilities with the world’s best munitions, expressing a sense of urgency and determination to deliver.

The announcement to accelerate munitions production comes at a time when the U.S., alongside Israel, is engaged in active conflict with Iran.

Lockheed Martin is also aligning with Trump on other directives, such as pledging to remove Anthropic‘s Claude AI tools, saying it will follow ‘the president’s and the Department of Defense’s direction.

What’s Going On With LMT Stock?

The defense contractor carries a market capitalization of $154.56 billion and a 52-week trading range of $410.11 to $692.00.

LMT shares closed on Friday up 2.56% at $671.77, having risen 35.15% so far this year.

With a strong Momentum in the 86th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that LMT has a positive price trend across all time frames.

Photo: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.