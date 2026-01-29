Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) said Thursday that its subsidiary landed a significant U.S. defense contract.

The award involves Belcan Government Solutions securing a role under a large Missile Defense Agency framework to support next-generation homeland defense systems.

Belcan Government Solutions, part of Cognizant-owned Belcan, received a position on the SHIELD program.

The Missile Defense Agency designed the SHIELD contract as an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity vehicle.

The framework supports rapid development and deployment of layered missile defense capabilities.

The contract carries a ceiling of $151 billion across all participating vendors.

Scope Of Work

Belcan said the award allows participation across a wide set of technical and operational domains.

Those areas include rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with the Missile Defense Agency on this critical mission,” said Surya Gummadi, President of Cognizant Americas.

“This award is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team,” Gummadi said.

“We remain focused on delivering innovative, agile solutions that directly support our nation’s most complex defense challenges,” he added.

CTSH Price Action: Cognizant Tech shares were down 1.50% at $82.05 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

