Elon Musk's SpaceX Wins $739 Million US Space Force Contract

Elon Musk‘s rocket company SpaceX has secured new contracts worth $739 million from the U.S. Space Force for several military launches.

Nine task orders have been issued by the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) under the most recent National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 3 Lane 1. These directives are intended to strengthen the U.S. military’s missile warning and tracking capabilities.

The awarded task orders will support the Space Development Agency (SDA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

SpaceX has been awarded the SDA-2 missions for launches projected to begin in 4QFY26, the SDA-3 missions for launches to begin in 3QFY27, and the NTO-5 launches for launches projected to occur in 1QFY27 and 2QFY28.

According to an SSC press release, the SDA-2 task order includes two launches carrying a total of 18 Tranche 2 Tracking Layer space vehicles built by L3Harris, along with a separate launch carrying eight Fire-control On Orbit-support-to-the-war Fighter (F2) space vehicles built by Millennium Space Systems.

The SDA-3 task order calls for two launches delivering 18 Tranche 2 Tracking Layer vehicles from Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

Colonel Matt Flahive, the system program director for Launch Acquisition, USSF, stated, “Our mission to deliver national defense capabilities to the joint force is achieved with each task order we award.”

Pentagon Contract Momentum

In October 2025, SpaceX was awarded five out of seven critical military missions by the U.S. Space Force, leaving behind Jeff Bezos‘ Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance (ULA).

SpaceX’s recent contract win also aligns with investor Ross Gerber‘s observation that Federal Contracts have been instrumental in the success of SpaceX. Gerber, the co-founder of Gerber Kawasaki, highlighted the significant contribution of U.S. government contracts to the success of both Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX.

SpaceX also won a 2024 Pentagon contract to expand Ukraine's access to its secure Starshield satellite network for 2,500 additional Starlink terminals.

Photo: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.