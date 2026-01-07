KBR Wins Spot On $151 Billion Pentagon Missile Defense Contract

KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) announced on Wednesday that it has been awarded a seat on the Missile Defense Agency's Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) multiple-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract, a program with a ceiling value of $151 billion.

The SHIELD IDIQ is designed to accelerate the delivery of innovative missile defense capabilities to the warfighter with greater speed and flexibility.

Expanding Role in Layered Defense

The award positions KBR to support a wide range of mission areas spanning land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace. The company said its long-standing systems engineering and integration capabilities enable it to accelerate deployment timelines, reduce costs, and deliver scalable solutions that strengthen layered defense architectures.

Leadership Commentary

"We are proud to collaborate with the Missile Defense Agency to support its next generation missile defense mission, its critical role under the Golden Dome for America initiative, and other Department of War organizations who also have the ability to utilize this contract for requirements that fall within scope," said Mark Kavanaugh, President of Defense, Intelligence and Space.

"This award highlights KBR's role as a technology leader and architecture design agent, delivering advanced defense solutions, digital engineering and AI-enabled capabilities that ensure mission success for the warfighter."

Technology and Systems Expertise

KBR said it brings decades of experience supporting major missile defense systems, with expertise across classified and unclassified environments.

The company integrates commercial and non-commercial technologies and applies artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital engineering, open systems architectures, virtual prototyping, model-based systems engineering, and agile processes to accelerate development, fielding, and sustainment of advanced defense capabilities.

KBR Price Action: KBR shares were up 2.34% at $44.00 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image by DC Studio via Shutterstock