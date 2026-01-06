Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Tuesday entered into a seven-year framework agreement with the U.S. Department of War to significantly accelerate production of PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors.

Details

With this deal, the company’s annual output is expected to scale from roughly 600 to 2,000 units, strengthening supply for U.S. forces as well as allied and partner nations.

The new framework offers long-term demand visibility, supports industry investment, enhances production capacity, and improves efficiency, all while utilizing a collaborative financing structure that maintains upfront cash neutrality.

The deal expands PAC-3 MSE production capacity to roughly 2,000 units annually.

Lockheed Martin is well-positioned to meet this demand, having increased PAC-3 MSE output by more than 60% over the past two years, including 620 deliveries in 2025, which is over 20% higher than in 2024.

Lockheed Martin will make the necessary investments to expand production. At the same time, both the Department of War and Lockheed Martin will share in the cost savings created by the long-term demand certainty for PAC-3 MSE interceptors.

For the U.S. government, the deal will more than triple PAC-3 production to support U.S. forces, allies, and partner nations, creating thousands of new American jobs across the supply chain.

Pentagon Contract Wins

Recently, Lockheed Martin has received a $328.5 million undefinitized letter contract from the U.S. Department of Defense to supply infrared targeting and sensor hardware for Taiwan under the Foreign Military Sales program.

Lockheed Martin will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings results on January 29, 2026.

LMT Price Action: Lockheed Martin shares were up 3.66% at $530.28 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

