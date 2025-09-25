General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), announced Thursday that it was awarded an enterprise IT modernization contract to strengthen the U.S. Strategic Command’s (STRATCOM) operational readiness.

The new $1.5 billion contract, awarded in May, covers a one-year base period and six option years. STRATCOM is responsible for strategic deterrence, global strike, nuclear command and control, and electromagnetic spectrum operations.

The command needs a resilient, secure network environment that links systems and data for senior decision makers and deployed forces at global scale.

GDIT said that it plans to apply digital engineering to streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve collaboration with mission partners.

The program will refresh enterprise infrastructure and standardize tools across stakeholders to support faster, better-informed decisions.

The company will embed artificial intelligence and machine learning across STRATCOM’s enterprise data to accelerate insight and automate workflows.

GDIT will also shift the command to a hybrid-cloud architecture for flexibility and scale, while deploying advanced cyber defenses and zero-trust approaches to counter evolving threats.

“Modernizing STRATCOM’s IT capabilities is critical to protecting our national security and maintaining our strategic deterrence edge,” said Brian Sheridan, GDIT’s senior vice president for Defense.

“We look forward to delivering a secure, agile and resilient network that enables our warfighters to be better connected, informed and ready.”

The award expands GDIT’s work with U.S. combatant commands.

The business also supports U.S. Central Command with digital modernization efforts and provides technical and mission services to U.S. Special Operations Command.

GD Price Action: General Dynamics shares were trading higher by 0.02% to $323.70 at last check Thursday.

