Dow Dips Over 250 Points But Records Weekly Gain: Investor Sentiment Edges Lower, Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Neutral' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a slight decline in the overall market sentiment, while the index remained in the “Neutral” zone on Friday.

U.S. stocks settled mixed on Friday, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 250 points during the session.

All three major U.S. equity benchmarks recorded gains last week, with the S&P 500 notching its best weekly performance since August. The Dow, meanwhile, added around 1% last week.

Adobe Inc. ADBE posted better-than-expected third-quarter results and raised its fiscal 2025 outlook after Thursday’s closing bell. IBEX Ltd. IBEX shares jumped more than 36% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

On the economic front, the University of Michigan consumer sentiment declined to 55.4 in September from 58 in August, and compared to market estimates of 58.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a negative note, with industrials, health care and materials stocks recording the biggest losses on Friday. However, consumer discretionary and utilities stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session higher.

The Dow Jones closed lower by around 274 points to 45,834.22 on Friday. The S&P 500 fell 0.05% to 6,584.29, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.44% at 22,141.10 during Friday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Hain Celestial Group Inc. HAIN, High Tide Inc. HITI and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. PLAY today.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 54.2, the index remained in the “Neutral” zone on Friday, versus a prior reading of 54.5.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

