RTX Corporation RTX shares edged higher on Tuesday after its Pratt & Whitney division secured a $2.8 billion undefinitized contract action from the U.S. Department of Defense.

The deal funds the production of F135 engines that power all three versions of the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet.

The contract covers engines for conventional take-off and landing (CTOL), carrier variant (CV), and short take-off/vertical landing (STOVL) aircraft, alongside spare parts, program management, tooling, engineering, and production support.

According to Benzinga Pro, RTX stock has gained over 33% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA.

Pratt & Whitney, a key business within RTX, will manufacture Lot 18 of F135 engines for both U.S. and international military customers. This expansion not only supports American defense programs but also strengthens the capabilities of allied nations participating in the F-35 program.

The F135 engine remains central to the F-35’s performance, enabling the stealth fighter to maintain superior range, speed, and operational flexibility. Christopher K. Johnson, vice president of the F135 program at Pratt & Whitney, emphasized the engine’s value in enhancing mission success and keeping warfighters at the forefront of global air power.

The program currently supports more than 67,000 American jobs across 240 suppliers and contributed over $9 billion to the U.S. economy in 2024.

To date, more than 1,300 F135 engines have been delivered to 20 allied nations, highlighting the program’s extensive international reach and economic significance.

Price Action: RTX shares are trading higher by 1.13% to $158.04 at last check Tuesday.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock