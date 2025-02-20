Ericsson, Telstra Forge 5G Advanced Partnership In Asia-Pacific: Details

Ericsson ERIC partnered with Australian communications service provider Telstra to introduce a high-performance, programmable network with 5G Advanced capabilities.

This collaboration will enable Telstra customers to experience cutting-edge connectivity and enhanced network performance.

As part of the four-year deal, Telstra will enhance its radio access network (RAN) with Ericsson’s next-generation Open RAN-ready hardware and 5G Advanced software.

The upgrade will integrate AI and automation for self-detection and self-healing, optimizing network management.

The upgrade will also open Telstra’s network to tech innovators through network APIs, fostering broader ecosystem collaboration.

Additionally, the high-performance 5G Standalone (5G SA) solutions will enable next-generation use cases and developer innovation, accelerating Industry 4.0 adoption in Australia.

Telstra’s upgraded network will double 5G capacity, enhance coverage and speeds, improve service consistency, and cut energy use. It also enables customizable connectivity, giving users greater control over their mobile experience.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson, said, “High-performing programmable networks are the building blocks to digitalize enterprises and nations. Telstra – a longstanding early adopter partner of Ericsson – is set to enjoy the benefits that Ericsson 5G Standalone connectivity will bring.”

“Through this deal, Telstra is also empowering Australians – from single developers to the nation’s largest industries – to play their part in ensuring Australia is competitive on the global stage.”

Investors can gain exposure to ERIC via Spinnaker ETF Series Genter Capital International Dividend ETF GENW.

Price Action: ERIC shares are up 1.27% at $7.97 premarket at the last check Thursday.

Read Next:

Photo by Mats Wiklund via Shutterstock.