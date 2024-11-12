Blink Charging Expands Reach: New ChargeHub Partnership Puts EV Drivers In The Fast Lane

Blink Charging Co. BLNK disclosed a strategic data-sharing and roaming agreement with ChargeHub.

This partnership makes Blink’s public EV chargers accessible to ChargeHub’s network of e-mobility service providers (eMSPs) and charge point operators (CPOs).

Blink chargers can now be activated through ChargeHub’s eMSP app, which serves over a million users.

For EV drivers, the Blink and ChargeHub partnership significantly enhances the charging experience by providing access to a broader network of chargers with a simplified, single-account payment option.

This collaboration eliminates the need for multiple accounts across networks, making charging more convenient and user-friendly.

Mike Battaglia, CEO-Elect at Blink, said, “At Blink, we understand the value of EV roaming in enhancing the driver experience and supporting customers’ growth. Teaming up with ChargeHub allows us to improve this experience across the US and Canada, providing broader access to the Blink network as well as a wide range of other charging solutions, all while offering the most advanced roaming capabilities.”

Simon Ouellette, CEO of ChargeHub, added, “Our collaboration with Blink will allow millions of drivers from coast-to-coast access to Blink’s chargers while providing them with integrated solutions that seamlessly add EV roaming capabilities to offer the best overall charging experience.”

Last week, Blink Charging reported third-quarter revenue of $25.19 million, missing analyst consensus estimates of $35.50 million and adjusted loss of 16 cents per share, beating analyst consensus estimates for a loss of 17 cents per share.

Price Action: BLNK shares are down 5.19% at $1.735 at the last check Tuesday.

