Here’s How Much You Would Have Made Owning Vishay Intertechnology Stock In The Last 10 Years

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.6%. Currently, Vishay Intertechnology has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion.

Buying $100 In VSH: If an investor had bought $100 of VSH stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $391.81 today based on a price of $45.59 for VSH at the time of writing.

Vishay Intertechnology’s Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.