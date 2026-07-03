$100 Invested In Iridium Communications 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.88%. Currently, Iridium Communications has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion.

Buying $100 In IRDM: If an investor had bought $100 of IRDM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $614.99 today based on a price of $53.44 for IRDM at the time of writing.

Iridium Communications’s Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.