$1000 Invested In Salesforce 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.01%. Currently, Salesforce has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion.

Buying $1000 In CRM: If an investor had bought $1000 of CRM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $28,394.87 today based on a price of $166.30 for CRM at the time of writing.

Salesforce’s Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.