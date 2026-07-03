If You Invested $1000 In Monolithic Power Systems Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 22.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.68%. Currently, Monolithic Power Systems has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion.

Buying $1000 In MPWR: If an investor had bought $1000 of MPWR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $86,979.07 today based on a price of $1295.90 for MPWR at the time of writing.

Monolithic Power Systems’s Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.