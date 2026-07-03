Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Applied Materials 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 24.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.88%. Currently, Applied Materials has a market capitalization of $482.81 billion.

Buying $1000 In AMAT: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMAT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $25,126.67 today based on a price of $608.29 for AMAT at the time of writing.

Applied Materials’s Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.