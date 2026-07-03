If You Invested $100 In Energy Fuels Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Energy Fuels (AMEX:UUUU) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.19%. Currently, Energy Fuels has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion.

Buying $100 In UUUU: If an investor had bought $100 of UUUU stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $240.59 today based on a price of $13.84 for UUUU at the time of writing.

Energy Fuels’s Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.