Here's How Much $100 Invested In Synopsys 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.18%. Currently, Synopsys has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion.

Buying $100 In SNPS: If an investor had bought $100 of SNPS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,403.30 today based on a price of $437.55 for SNPS at the time of writing.

Synopsys’s Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.