Here's How Much $100 Invested In Defiance Quantum ETF 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.65%. Currently, Defiance Quantum ETF has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion.
Buying $100 In QTUM: If an investor had bought $100 of QTUM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $313.21 today based on a price of $155.04 for QTUM at the time of writing.
Defiance Quantum ETF’s Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
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