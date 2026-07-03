Here's How Much $100 Invested In Defiance Quantum ETF 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.65%. Currently, Defiance Quantum ETF has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion.

Buying $100 In QTUM: If an investor had bought $100 of QTUM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $313.21 today based on a price of $155.04 for QTUM at the time of writing.

Defiance Quantum ETF’s Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.