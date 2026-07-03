Here’s How Much You Would Have Made Owning Taiwan Semiconductor Stock In The Last 5 Years

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.86% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.32%. Currently, Taiwan Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion.

Buying $1000 In TSM: If an investor had bought $1000 of TSM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,616.49 today based on a price of $437.64 for TSM at the time of writing.

Taiwan Semiconductor’s Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.