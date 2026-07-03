Insider Unloading: Tarang Amin Sells $822K Worth Of e.l.f. Beauty Shares

Making a noteworthy insider sell on July 2, Tarang Amin, Chief Executive Officer at e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Amin opted to sell 15,829 shares of e.l.f. Beauty, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The transaction's total worth stands at $822,158.

e.l.f. Beauty's shares are actively trading at $76.21, experiencing a down of 0.28% during Friday's morning session.

Delving into e.l.f. Beauty's Background

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan, and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women, which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels.

Unraveling the Financial Story of e.l.f. Beauty

Revenue Growth: e.l.f. Beauty's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 35.07%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, e.l.f. Beauty faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of e.l.f. Beauty's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.