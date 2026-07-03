10% Owner Of Lifeway Foods Sold $4.74M In Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on July 2, Edward Smolyansky, 10% Owner at Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Smolyansky's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday unveiled the sale of 161,548 shares of Lifeway Foods. The total transaction value is $4,741,361.

The latest update on Friday morning shows Lifeway Foods shares down by 0.0%, trading at $30.94.

About Lifeway Foods

Financial Insights: Lifeway Foods

Revenue Growth: Lifeway Foods's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 36.71%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 27.54% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Lifeway Foods's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.31.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, Lifeway Foods adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Lifeway Foods's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.