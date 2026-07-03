Oasis Management Co Ltd Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $3.59M In Stratus Properties Stock

Disclosed on July 3, Oasis Management Co Ltd, 10% Owner at Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Ltd's recent move involves selling 127,612 shares of Stratus Properties. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The total value is $3,586,123.

As of Friday morning, Stratus Properties shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $27.59.

About Stratus Properties

Financial Insights: Stratus Properties

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Stratus Properties's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2026, the company experienced a decline of approximately -24.83% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Debt Management: Stratus Properties's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.75, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Financial Valuation:

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Stratus Properties's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.