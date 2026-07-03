Here’s How Much You Would Have Made Owning Cisco Systems Stock In The Last 10 Years

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.64%. Currently, Cisco Systems has a market capitalization of $443.33 billion.

Buying $1000 In CSCO: If an investor had bought $1000 of CSCO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,923.75 today based on a price of $112.48 for CSCO at the time of writing.

Cisco Systems’s Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.