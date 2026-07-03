Here’s How Much You Would Have Made Owning Palo Alto Networks Stock In The Last 10 Years

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 19.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.89%. Currently, Palo Alto Networks has a market capitalization of $281.08 billion.

Buying $1000 In PANW: If an investor had bought $1000 of PANW stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $17,407.35 today based on a price of $346.59 for PANW at the time of writing.

Palo Alto Networks’s Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.