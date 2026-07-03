Coeur Mining Background

Coeur Mining Inc is a metals producer focused on mining precious minerals in the Americas. It is involved in the discovery and mining of gold and silver and generates the vast majority of revenue from the sale of these precious metals. The operating mines of the company are palmarejo, Rochester, Wharf, and Kensington. Its projects are located in the United States, Canada, and Mexico generating maximum revenue from United States.

Through a detailed examination of Coeur Mining, we can deduce the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Coeur Mining and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Coeur Mining has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Coeur Mining, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to its peers in the Metals & Mining industry, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the low ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest lower profitability and operational efficiency compared to industry peers. On a positive note, the high revenue growth indicates strong top-line performance relative to competitors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.