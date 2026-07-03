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July 3, 2026 5:58 AM 4 min read

Market Analysis: Apple And Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage &amp; Peripherals Industry

Apple Background

Upon analyzing Apple, the following trends can be observed:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Apple in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

  • When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

  • This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.8, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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