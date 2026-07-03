Comparing Microsoft With Industry Competitors In Software Industry

Microsoft Background

Through an analysis of Microsoft, we can infer the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Microsoft and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Microsoft demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the low ROE suggests lower profitability relative to industry peers. On the other hand, Microsoft's high EBITDA and gross profit signify strong operational performance. The low revenue growth may be a concern for future prospects compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.