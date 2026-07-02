Here’s How Much You Would Have Made Owning Lam Research Stock In The Last 20 Years

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 15.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.4%. Currently, Lam Research has a market capitalization of $441.45 billion.

Buying $100 In LRCX: If an investor had bought $100 of LRCX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $8,268.47 today based on a price of $353.00 for LRCX at the time of writing.

Lam Research’s Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.