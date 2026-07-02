Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Bloom Energy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 48.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 59.81%. Currently, Bloom Energy has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion.

Buying $1000 In BE: If an investor had bought $1000 of BE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $10,422.85 today based on a price of $270.80 for BE at the time of writing.

Bloom Energy’s Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.