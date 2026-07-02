$100 Invested In Super Micro Computer 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.62%. Currently, Super Micro Computer has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion.
Buying $100 In SMCI: If an investor had bought $100 of SMCI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,669.94 today based on a price of $27.21 for SMCI at the time of writing.
Super Micro Computer’s Performance Over Last 15 Years
Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
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