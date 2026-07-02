Two New Co-CEOs Tasked With Reviving China's Bar Chain Helens

The operator of China’s largest bar chain lost a key trademark court battle, as it brought in two new co-CEOs to try to revive its sinking business

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Key Takeaways:

Helens International replaced founder Xu Bingzhong with two new co-CEOs days after the company lost a case involving its namesake trademark

The bar chain operator’s revenue fell 28% last year, while its adjusted profit was mostly stagnant

In September 2021, Helens International Holdings Co. Ltd. (9869.HK, HLS.SI) was riding high when it raised a foamy HK$2.51 billion ($320 million) in its Hong Kong IPO.

The leading bar operator had just become China’s first "pub stock," and was a rising star soaking up money from a recently minted class of free-spending Chinese youth embracing Western bar culture. The company’s shares jumped 23% in their trading debut, as its market cap touched HK$30 billion ($4.4 billion), making it a winner with 1.8 billion yuan (264.9 million) in annual revenue and adjusted profit of 100.2 million yuan.

The changing of the guard, despite the tumultuous way it happened, was welcomed by investors, since the company clearly needs some new blood at the top. One of the newly named co-CEOs, Wang Hao, was a former private domain consultant to coffee giant Luckin, while the other was company insider and executive director He Daqing. Helens shares rose by 20% in the five trading days after the pair of announcements.

Wang and He have their work cut out. Helens market cap currently hovers at around HK$2.2 billion – less than a tenth of its peak – and its shares are down more than 92% from their post-IPO highs. Its most recent financial report, for 2025, showed its revenue slumped by 28.3% last year to 539 billion yuan, marking a fourth consecutive year of declines.

The news in its latest financial report wasn’t all bad, as Helens returned to the black last year with a profit of 33.9 million yuan, reversing a loss of 77.9 million yuan in 2024. But much of the swing owed to non-recurring and non-cash items, and the company’s adjusted profit rose by a less impressive 3.5% to 67.7 million yuan last year from 65.4 million yuan in 2024.

National expansion

Helen achieved its early success through a national expansion of its signature pubs from their origins in Beijing’s university district, tapping into a youth culture that was primed for clubbing. After-hours spending in the nation’s bar and pub market reached 112 billion yuan in 2024, and was estimated at 117.5 billion yuan last year, according to the Hong Can Network consultancy.

Helens has been swimming against the tide in terms of changing consumption preferences. Beer, which was Helens’ core product in 2021, accounted for just 6.5% of revenue last year, while spirits made up 28.1% and third-party alcoholic drinks were 16.3%. One-third of its revenue came from franchise fees, with operators paying their own costs and making their own decisions about product mix.

Same-store sales from the company’s self-operated and franchised bars tumbled 18.4% last year, while the total number of bars rose from 560 at the end of 2024 to 578 as of March this year. Average daily sales for its self-managed stores rose from 7,000 yuan in 2024 to 7,700 yuan in 2025. But franchisees for its HiBeer brand, which makes up the bulk of its stores, were struggling, with daily sales dropping from 5,000 yuan in 2024 to 4,100 yuan last year.

Unsettled brew

The China National Intellectual Property Administration, which was hearing the matter, ruled against Helens International in May 2025. Helens then appealed the ruling with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court, which ruled in its favor. But the hotel company appealed that decision to the High People’s Court in Beijing, which ruled against Helens.

Helens said the latest ruling would "have no material impact" on its business. But with its franchisees already under pressure, any uncertainty over the trademark’s future might lead some to leave the brand. The litigation affected only the versions of the company’s Chinese name, Hailunsi, with the English unaffected.

The pair has their work cut out for them at company known for its frequent pivots under Xu. Now 52, Xu worked in the Chinese military and as a security guard before moving to Laos in 2005 to open a bar. He used money from his first business to open his first Helen’s Bar in the Wudaokou area of Beijing’s university district.

Higher average daily sales for Helens self-managed bars suggests another turn away from franchised operations may be in the cards under the new co-CEOs. Franchised operations contributed 183.3 million yuan in revenue last year, compared with 355.6 million yuan for Helens’ self-managed bars.

But more self-operated outlets would mean taking on more costs, more property leases, and more workers, while the franchise operations put little pressure on Helens’ balance sheet. While investors seemed to like the arrival of fresh faces in the CEO’s office, the new chief executives will have to get to work quickly restoring Helens to its earlier post-IPO glory.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.