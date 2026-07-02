If You Invested $100 In Analog Devices Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.24%. Currently, Analog Devices has a market capitalization of $191.39 billion.

Buying $100 In ADI: If an investor had bought $100 of ADI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,491.76 today based on a price of $392.93 for ADI at the time of writing.

Analog Devices’s Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.