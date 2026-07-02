Here's How Much $100 Invested In Celsius Holdings 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 33.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 46.69%. Currently, Celsius Holdings has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion.

Buying $100 In CELH: If an investor had bought $100 of CELH stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,489.29 today based on a price of $32.33 for CELH at the time of writing.

Celsius Holdings’s Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.