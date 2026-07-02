Insider Selling: James Terrence Linz Unloads $100K Of La-Z-Boy Stock

It was reported on July 1, that James Terrence Linz, President at La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday outlined that Linz executed a sale of 2,500 shares of La-Z-Boy with a total value of $100,577.

La-Z-Boy's shares are actively trading at $39.35, experiencing a down of 1.06% during Thursday's morning session.

Unveiling the Story Behind La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Challenges: La-Z-Boy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2026, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.09%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.54.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of La-Z-Boy's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.