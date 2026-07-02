Major Purchase Alert: Simon David Humphries Invests $695K In Toyota Motor Stock

A new SEC filing reveals that Simon David Humphries, Operating Officer at Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM), made a notable insider purchase on July 2,.

Monitoring the market, Toyota Motor's shares up by 2.66% at $174.17 during Thursday's morning.

All You Need to Know About Toyota Motor

Financial Milestones: Toyota Motor's Journey

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Toyota Motor showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.89% as of 31 March, 2026. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.08, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Valuation Analysis:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Check Out The Full List Of Toyota Motor's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.