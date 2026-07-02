Executive Vice President At Toyota Motor Buys $1.31M of Stock

In a recent SEC filing, it was revealed that Yoichi Miyazaki, Executive Vice President at Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM), made a noteworthy insider purchase on July 2,.

What Happened: Miyazaki made a significant move by purchasing 71,500 shares of Toyota Motor as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $1,309,165.

Toyota Motor's shares are actively trading at $172.14, experiencing a up of 2.66% during Thursday's morning session.

Delving into Toyota Motor's Background

Financial Milestones: Toyota Motor's Journey

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Toyota Motor showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.89% as of 31 March, 2026. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, Toyota Motor faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Toyota Motor's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.