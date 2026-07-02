Hiroki Nakajima's Recent Buy: Acquires $1.31M In Toyota Motor Stock

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on July 2, involves Hiroki Nakajima, Executive Vice President at Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM).

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Nakajima purchased 71,500 shares of Toyota Motor. The total transaction amounted to $1,309,165.

The latest market snapshot at Thursday morning reveals Toyota Motor shares up by 2.66%, trading at $172.14.

All You Need to Know About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Toyota Motor displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.89%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.08, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Toyota Motor's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.