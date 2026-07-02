Insider Unloading: Du-Tsuen Uang Sells $5.49M Worth Of ASE Technology Holding Co Shares

Disclosed on July 2, Du-Tsuen Uang, Chief Administration Officer at ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

As of Thursday morning, ASE Technology Holding Co shares are up by 0.51%, currently priced at $44.54.

Get to Know ASE Technology Holding Co Better

ASE Technology Holding Co: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: ASE Technology Holding Co's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 17.22%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 20.07% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): ASE Technology Holding Co's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 6.48.

Debt Management: ASE Technology Holding Co's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.73. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Check Out The Full List Of ASE Technology Holding Co's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.